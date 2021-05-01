DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 432 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,668 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 1.3% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.53, for a total transaction of $82,314.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,668.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total value of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock worth $485,400,623. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FB opened at $325.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.87.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

