DeepBrain Chain Market Capitalization Tops $41.48 Million (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $41.48 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DBC is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

