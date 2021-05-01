Deeper Network Market Cap Tops $37.85 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $37.85 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00063877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.76 or 0.00286333 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $639.77 or 0.01111828 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.43 or 0.00728910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,591.14 or 1.00084451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,331,081 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

