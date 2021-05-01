DeepOnion One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39,837.00 (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $13.44 million and approximately $39,837.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 90.1% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00019899 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,473,075 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.