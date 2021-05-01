DeFiChain (DFI) Market Cap Hits $1.61 Billion

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. DeFiChain has a market cap of $1.61 billion and $3.53 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFiChain has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00006798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiChain alerts:

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003449 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00015687 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000153 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000504 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001141 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeFiChain Profile

DeFiChain (DFI) is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 696,565,419 coins and its circulating supply is 408,445,419 coins. The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeFiChain is defichain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.