DeHive Price Up 18% This Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.03 or 0.00006984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $453,564.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.89 or 0.00285934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.28 or 0.01127657 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00026697 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.52 or 0.00724031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,678.66 or 1.00021073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

