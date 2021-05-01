DEJAVE (DJV) Price Reaches $1,464.60 on Top Exchanges

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $3.86 million and $7,884.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for about $1,464.60 or 0.02544775 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded 42.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00063658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00288300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $654.86 or 0.01137831 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00026371 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.81 or 0.00722485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,405.04 or 0.99742328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

