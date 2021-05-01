Dekel Agri-Vision (LON:DKL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.62

Dekel Agri-Vision plc (LON:DKL)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 4.95 ($0.06). Dekel Agri-Vision shares last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,293,040 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £26.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.33.

Dekel Agri-Vision Company Profile (LON:DKL)

Dekel Agri-Vision plc operates as an agriculture processing, logistics, and farming company in the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The company operates palm oil plantations. It also produces and sells crude palm oil, palm kernel, palm kernel oil, and palm kernel cake. The company owns approximately 1,900 hectares of plantations.

