Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLVHF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday.

DLVHF opened at $160.00 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $171.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.79.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

