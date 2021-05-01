Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLVHF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday.

DLVHF opened at $160.00 on Friday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $171.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.79.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

