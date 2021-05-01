Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Short Interest Down 29.4% in April

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WILYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS WILYY opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. Demant A/S has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.