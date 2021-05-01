Denali Advisors LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Denali Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,248,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $153.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.40 and a fifty-two week high of $161.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $466.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

