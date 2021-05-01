Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNLI. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $108,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,408.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $1,254,778.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,466,163 shares of company stock valued at $159,691,322 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 37,945 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after buying an additional 1,363,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,617,000 after buying an additional 106,005 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $93.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $316.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.98 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.