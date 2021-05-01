Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 235,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of Denny’s worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter worth about $9,930,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Denny’s by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 458,298 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Denny’s by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,073,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after buying an additional 393,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 1,418.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 383,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 358,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 118.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $80.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.50 million. Analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DENN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

