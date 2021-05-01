Dent (DENT) Trading 46.6% Higher Over Last Week

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Dent has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $125.01 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dent has traded 46.6% higher against the US dollar. One Dent coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,033,927,361 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars.

