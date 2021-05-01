Deri Protocol (DERI) Reaches One Day Volume of $356,141.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $9.28 million and $356,141.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00063334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00284673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.39 or 0.01080481 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00026257 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.85 or 0.00728826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,767.93 or 0.99805541 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

