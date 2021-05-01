Deri Protocol Trading Down 27.7% This Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $342,650.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00063899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.37 or 0.00284846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $657.29 or 0.01139042 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00026384 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.53 or 0.00718354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,698.19 or 0.99986764 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

