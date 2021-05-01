Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,437.57 ($44.91).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,280 ($42.85) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

DLN stock opened at GBX 3,329 ($43.49) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,311.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,151.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.73 billion and a PE ratio of -48.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. Derwent London has a 52 week low of GBX 2,334 ($30.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,497 ($45.69).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52.45 ($0.69) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is -1.06%.

In other news, insider David Silverman sold 90 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,202 ($41.83), for a total transaction of £2,881.80 ($3,765.09). Also, insider Mark Breuer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,312 ($43.27) per share, with a total value of £132,480 ($173,085.97).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

