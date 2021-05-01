Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the March 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 185,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DBOEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
DBOEY stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 41,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.82. Deutsche Börse has a one year low of $14.41 and a one year high of $19.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.51.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Deutsche Börse’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Börse’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
