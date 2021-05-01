Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

DPSGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.16%.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

