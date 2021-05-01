Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.00.
DPSGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Nord/LB raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.
OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $59.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.93.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $1.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.16%.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.
