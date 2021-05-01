Developed International Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDM) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Developed International Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNDM) fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.85 and last traded at $54.89. 2,564 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 1,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.65.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Developed International Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Developed International Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.