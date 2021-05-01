Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.33.

DXT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$6.60 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$1,206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,001.

Shares of DXT opened at C$6.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$389.86 million and a P/E ratio of 4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.97. Dexterra Group has a twelve month low of C$2.10 and a twelve month high of C$6.84.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dexterra Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Dexterra Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.10%.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

