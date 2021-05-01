DEXTools (DEXT) Price Down 6.5% This Week

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. DEXTools has a market capitalization of $53.51 million and $495,219.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DEXTools has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00070655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00019656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.93 or 0.00859559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00066497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00095884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00048521 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXT is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,234,988 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

