DFI.Money 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $50.40 Million (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for about $2,610.76 or 0.04514190 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $100.76 million and $50.40 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.73 or 0.00070417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00019913 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.66 or 0.00869132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00049682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.46 or 0.00095888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

