dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Cap Hits $28.47 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00004995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $28.47 million and $5.34 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00070195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $485.96 or 0.00855559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00065155 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.51 or 0.00095969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00047212 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

