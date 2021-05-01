Diamant Asset Management Inc. Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,105 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 6.0% of Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.15.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $252.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $173.80 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

