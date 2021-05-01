Diamond Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19,986.00 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. Diamond has a market cap of $9.75 million and approximately $19,986.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00004724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000115 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.59 or 0.00110683 BTC.

Diamond Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,593,379 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

