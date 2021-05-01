DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Trading Down 0.1%

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.75. 103,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 49,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

DiamondHead Company Profile (NASDAQ:DHHC)

DiamondHead Holdings Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

