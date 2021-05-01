DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 599,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.33% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 119,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.16.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRH opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

