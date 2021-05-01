DIGG Trading Up 76.2% Over Last Week (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 26.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $56,995.49 or 0.99256077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DIGG has traded 76.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. DIGG has a market capitalization of $49.98 million and approximately $822,272.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DIGG alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00063881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.14 or 0.00285846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $649.46 or 0.01131025 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00026340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.05 or 0.00719317 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,430.61 or 1.00013834 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 877 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.