Digital Insurance Token (DIT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $60.00

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $60.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $425.98 or 0.00738693 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004649 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 94.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

