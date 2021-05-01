DigitalBits Price Reaches $0.0964 on Top Exchanges (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for $0.0964 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $74.48 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 48% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.96 or 0.00558321 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006211 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.82 or 0.02921668 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.