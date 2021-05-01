Digitex City (DGTX) Market Capitalization Hits $12.57 Million

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 1st. Digitex City has a total market cap of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. One Digitex City coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00071029 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $500.16 or 0.00866739 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00065068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00095857 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00047937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About Digitex City

Digitex City (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex City

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

