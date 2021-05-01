Digitex Market Capitalization Achieves $13.32 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Digitex has a total market capitalization of $13.32 million and approximately $1.77 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitex has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00069706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.52 or 0.00828428 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00050591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.00 or 0.00095620 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.04 or 0.08546602 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

