Digiwage (WAGE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. In the last week, Digiwage has traded up 53.8% against the U.S. dollar. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $116,191.37 and $3.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Digiwage Coin Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars.

