Digiwage (WAGE) Trading Up 70.2% Over Last 7 Days

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 1st. In the last week, Digiwage has traded up 70.2% against the dollar. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $130,247.56 and approximately $29.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000613 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Digiwage Coin Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

