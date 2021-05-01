Digix Gold Token (DGX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $33,624.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 1st. Over the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for $58.19 or 0.00101291 BTC on major exchanges. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $33,624.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00070686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00019694 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.86 or 0.00861410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00066444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00096010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00047408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token (CRYPTO:DGX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,719 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

