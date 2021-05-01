Dimecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.09 Million (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and $1,703.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003437 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00013711 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003491 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.08 or 0.00315080 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 120% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Coin Profile

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

