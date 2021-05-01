Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,166,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.02% of Franklin Street Properties worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.31.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 62,500 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 122,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $566.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.78.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

