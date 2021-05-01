Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 20,346 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.09% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $9,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,535,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $996,067,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $940,151,000 after acquiring an additional 869,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,510,000 after purchasing an additional 248,154 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 760,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 364,634 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 495,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,738,000 after purchasing an additional 51,775 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MRTX opened at $166.22 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $80.36 and a one year high of $249.42. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.26.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 11,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,366,307.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,185 shares of company stock worth $76,334,186. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.57.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.