Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,104 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.79% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 596,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

