Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,214,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,630 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.54% of NL Industries worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NL Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 37,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NL Industries by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NL Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NL opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $346.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.30. NL Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 14.64%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

About NL Industries

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.