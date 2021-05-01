Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,617 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.17% of PLDT worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of PLDT by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PLDT in the third quarter worth $212,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PLDT by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PLDT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE PHI opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PLDT Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.34.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $989.76 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.5882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 4.2%. PLDT’s payout ratio is presently 48.68%.

PLDT Profile

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.