Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 281.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of 21Vianet Group worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNET. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET stock opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.44. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. Research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNET. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.