Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.07 Million Position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $10,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $289,965,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $227,890,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $165,057,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,203,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,238 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Slack Technologies news, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $2,022,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,111,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total transaction of $10,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WORK opened at $42.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $39.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -73.10 and a beta of -0.02. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WORK. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.11.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

