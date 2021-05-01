Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.29 Million Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 578,868 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.36% of Mitek Systems worth $10,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1,018.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,182 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MITK. TheStreet downgraded Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

MITK opened at $16.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.06 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $19.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.19.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

