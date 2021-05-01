Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $10.59 Million Holdings in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.60% of Anterix worth $10,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anterix by 155.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

ATEX opened at $47.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.43. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative net margin of 4,358.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Anterix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anterix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,271,746.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 125,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,826.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gena L. Ashe sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $42,697.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at $883,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,956 shares of company stock valued at $589,287 and sold 42,839 shares valued at $1,760,889. Corporate insiders own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

