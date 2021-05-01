Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Canada Goose worth $9,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth about $4,707,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 337.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 45,593 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 163,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.48, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.11.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Canada Goose had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $47.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Canada Goose from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.34.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

