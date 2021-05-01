Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.86 Million Stock Holdings in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,368,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 44,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.68% of Intevac worth $9,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVAC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Intevac by 28.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intevac by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 9,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $72,622.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $6.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.53. Intevac, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The company has a market capitalization of $154.52 million, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

