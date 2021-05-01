Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,734,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 127,604 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.03% of United Insurance worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Insurance by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Insurance by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in United Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.75. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $209.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.42 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. United Insurance’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UIHC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, Director Patrick Maroney bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $49,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $187,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,780 shares of company stock worth $244,392 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

