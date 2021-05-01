Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $9.94 Million Stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.90% of Epizyme worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Epizyme by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,208,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,165,000 after acquiring an additional 140,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,911,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,914,000 after purchasing an additional 238,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP raised its holdings in Epizyme by 22.4% during the third quarter. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP now owns 2,854,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 523,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Epizyme by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,869,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after buying an additional 419,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,237 shares of company stock worth $164,845. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market cap of $794.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. Epizyme, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

EPZM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

